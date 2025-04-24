PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.4 %

PENN stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.