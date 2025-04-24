Penn Capital Management Company LLC Takes Position in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.13% of Papa Johns International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Irth Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,883,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,933,000 after acquiring an additional 603,650 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 576,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 327,300 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth $7,393,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth $5,647,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PZZA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa Johns International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Papa Johns International Stock Up 3.6 %

PZZA stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $64.67.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.02%.

Papa Johns International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

