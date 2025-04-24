Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $14,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.63.

Shares of IT stock opened at $407.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $366.05 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

