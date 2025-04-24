DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of DocuSign worth $17,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 15,706 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $1,306,582.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,485.98. The trade was a 16.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $46,676.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $722,880.70. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,851 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,439. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DocuSign from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Shares of DOCU opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.34. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.20.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.94 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

