Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Drops By 15.9%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permianville Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

PVL stock opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.53. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

Permianville Royalty Trust Dividend Announcement

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Permianville Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

