ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.44, but opened at $27.85. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 1,575,400 shares.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 767.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at about $548,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,556,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

