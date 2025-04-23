Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.27, but opened at $11.74. Orla Mining shares last traded at $11.88, with a volume of 128,895 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLA. TD Securities raised shares of Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,106.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 11.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Orla Mining by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Orla Mining by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 452,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

