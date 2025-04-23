AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.25, but opened at $44.92. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 802,348 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AU shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.81.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

