Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lowered by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Netflix worth $347,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total value of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,472 shares of company stock valued at $268,079,297 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,040.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $544.25 and a one year high of $1,064.97. The company has a market cap of $445.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $954.01 and a 200-day moving average of $897.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,070.65.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

