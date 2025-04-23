Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 77,238 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,238 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of Fabrinet worth $50,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fabrinet by 576.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $177.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.18. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $281.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday, March 17th. B. Riley raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fabrinet from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FN

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.