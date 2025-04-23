S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $466.75 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.18 and its 200-day moving average is $503.76. The firm has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on S&P Global from $633.00 to $607.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.86.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

