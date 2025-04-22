Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Raises Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 108,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $73.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.77. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

