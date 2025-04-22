Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $438.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $322.77 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $282.09 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.