Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $48,950,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,816,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,457,000 after buying an additional 888,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,205,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,511,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,420,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,601,000 after acquiring an additional 741,959 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $20.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.01 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

