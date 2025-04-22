Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $3.79 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,940,000 after purchasing an additional 155,369 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,864,000 after purchasing an additional 149,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,575,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,168,000 after purchasing an additional 393,997 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $561.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.99 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $643.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,019.00 to $917.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $963.56.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

