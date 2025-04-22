Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,848 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

PUMP opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.16. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $11.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on PUMP shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

