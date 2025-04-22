Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $4.30 Million in Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 562,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APLD. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Applied Digital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLD opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $887.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 5.18.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 127.86% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The firm had revenue of $52.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Applied Digital from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Applied Digital from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point started coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

