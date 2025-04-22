Slate Path Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Slate Path Capital LP decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,723,004 shares during the period. United Airlines makes up approximately 3.6% of Slate Path Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Slate Path Capital LP owned 0.61% of United Airlines worth $195,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Airlines from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.95.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average of $87.81. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

