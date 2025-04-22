TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132,942 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,406 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.09% of Kinross Gold worth $10,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,078,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,365,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,881,000 after buying an additional 763,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $304,633,000 after buying an additional 3,224,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,697,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,665,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on KGC shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.