Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 6,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.58.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $107.81.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.15. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Philip G. Satre acquired 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,095.10. This represents a 185.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 5,025 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $406,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,197,974.75. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

