Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $53.37.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.