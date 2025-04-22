Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.1% of Harvest Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.19% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 137,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after buying an additional 53,803 shares in the last quarter. Little Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Little Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 143,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 238.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 135,283 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

