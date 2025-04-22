Harvest Investment Services LLC Sells 2,121 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Harvest Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC owned 0.57% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXN opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.46.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1747 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

