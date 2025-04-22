Capital World Investors Buys 57,036 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 139.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $935,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,865.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 1,608,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 825,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,275,000 after purchasing an additional 511,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $109.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

