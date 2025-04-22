Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.43% of SS&C Technologies worth $80,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,215,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,895,000 after purchasing an additional 239,438 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,161,000 after buying an additional 3,901,227 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,517,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,158,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,353,000 after buying an additional 258,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $205,475,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $6,316,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,411.52. This represents a 91.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 23,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $2,032,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,648. This represents a 49.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.31.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

