Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,518,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,516,000 after purchasing an additional 501,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,804,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,957,000 after acquiring an additional 371,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $173,055,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,342,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,347,000 after purchasing an additional 141,541 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $112.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.14. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $101.05 and a 1 year high of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 68.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. William Blair downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

