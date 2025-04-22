AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.500-6.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

AZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $77.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AZZ has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.78 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that AZZ will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

