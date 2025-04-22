MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, Zacks reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.43. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently -24.84%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

