MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2025

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04, Zacks reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.43. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently -24.84%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.