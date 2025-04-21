Weatherford International (WFRD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 40.65%. On average, analysts expect Weatherford International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $46.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $135.00.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFRD. Raymond James decreased their price target on Weatherford International from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weatherford International

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,835.04. This represents a 32.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,311,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,361.49. This trade represents a 52.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,930 shares of company stock worth $5,861,718 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weatherford International

(Get Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.