StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE NTZ opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.43.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,086 shares during the quarter. Natuzzi comprises approximately 3.0% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Natuzzi were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Stories

