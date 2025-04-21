StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is -9.02%.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $578,564,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Seth D. Krauss sold 13,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $398,798.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 101,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,513.48. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,086,488 shares of company stock valued at $173,857,280 and have sold 21,176,517 shares valued at $582,701,109. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,426,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $810,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

