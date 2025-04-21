Stephens Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Price

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Bank OZK Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.31. 542,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,916. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank OZK

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,281,000 after buying an additional 1,149,880 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,130,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,909,000 after acquiring an additional 188,575 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank OZK by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,945,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,162,000 after acquiring an additional 686,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,190,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,942,000 after purchasing an additional 238,810 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

