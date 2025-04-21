Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 3,890 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,746,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 10,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.85.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $456.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $438.50 and a one year high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

