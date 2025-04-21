Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Update

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.0 days.
Kambi Group Price Performance
Shares of KMBIF remained flat at C$9.81 during midday trading on Monday. Kambi Group has a 52-week low of C$8.97 and a 52-week high of C$12.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.82.
About Kambi Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kambi Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Why Call Option Traders Are Targeting This Dividend ETF Now
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Is Alphabet Misunderstood? Here’s Why the Bulls Are Buying
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Can Disney’s Entertainment Division Overtake Its Theme Parks?
Receive News & Ratings for Kambi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kambi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.