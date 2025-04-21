Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF) Short Interest Update

Kambi Group plc (OTCMKTS:KMBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 114.0 days.

Kambi Group Price Performance

Shares of KMBIF remained flat at C$9.81 during midday trading on Monday. Kambi Group has a 52-week low of C$8.97 and a 52-week high of C$12.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.82.

About Kambi Group

Kambi Group plc operates as an independent provider of sports betting technology and services to the betting and gaming industry in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides compliance, technology, and odds-compiling services to customer intelligence and risk management, built on, and delivered through sports betting platform.

