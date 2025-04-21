Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Increases By 20.3%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 86,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Gator Capital Management LLC owned 1.59% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Generation Income Properties alerts:

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $1.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Income Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Income Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.