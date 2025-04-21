Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 12,658 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 143,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PHD opened at $9.06 on Monday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

