Optivise Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

SPGP stock opened at $92.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $112.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

