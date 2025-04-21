Optivise Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Optivise Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,987,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,278,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after buying an additional 353,642 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,805,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,712.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 76,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,163,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.