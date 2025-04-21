eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 117,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.42% of eBay worth $125,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,725.60. This trade represents a 30.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

