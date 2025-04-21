MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $17.02 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis increased its stake in Marriott International by 578.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 191,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after acquiring an additional 163,267 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Marriott International by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Marriott International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 102,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $220.41 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

