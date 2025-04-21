Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 12,083 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,656,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $301,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Shares of VRT opened at $73.24 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

