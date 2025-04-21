Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Ostrum Asset Management

Ostrum Asset Management grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ostrum Asset Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,671.87. This trade represents a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.59.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $259.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.32 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.04.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

