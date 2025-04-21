Manhattan Associates (MANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MANH opened at $163.57 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MANH shares. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

