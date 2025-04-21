CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Stock Position Decreased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 932,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 927,771 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $23,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,436,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE in the fourth quarter worth $24,207,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in CAE by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,657,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after buying an additional 738,361 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,763,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,627,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,715,000 after buying an additional 500,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $23.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

