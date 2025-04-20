Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Down 19.2% in March

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 74,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 30,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 409,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.82. 41,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

