Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the March 15th total of 44,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mustang Bio Stock Performance

Mustang Bio stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mustang Bio stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 29.63% of Mustang Bio worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

