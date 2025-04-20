Mirova Sells 2,661 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mirova lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 106,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $3,015,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,175,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 86,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

BSX opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $94.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,103.60. This trade represents a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 67,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $7,086,124.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,764,033.92. The trade was a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

