The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,855,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $359,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,075,000 after buying an additional 1,187,384 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after acquiring an additional 760,043 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,923 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $76.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.58. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $699,397.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. The trade was a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

