Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,392 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,690 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 32,552 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in SEA by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,793 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of SEA by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,353 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,235 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Arete Research upgraded shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price objective on SEA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.
Shares of NYSE SE opened at $120.97 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.93. The company has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 806.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
