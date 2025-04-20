Landing Point Financial Group LLC Invests $254,000 in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4,423.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,480,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,087,000 after buying an additional 2,425,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,020,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,255 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,968,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9,125.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 580,119 shares during the period.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $50.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

